McLeod County Board members approved another step Tuesday on the road to tackling the long discussed Morningside project in Glencoe.
The plan is to extend Morningside Avenue to 16th Street on the northeast side of Glencoe. This would give traffic passing through the city a faster route to and from U.S. Highway 212, improve safety by moving traffic from the high school, and allow motorists to avoid downtown. Supporters of the project have pointed to it as an important step for growth in Glencoe. The project will also address stormwater management.
On Tuesday, a last-minute addition to the County Board meeting agenda asked for permission to accept a quote to demolish one of two houses needed to clear the route.
John Brunkhorst, McLeod County’s public works director, said that in order for the house at 1210 Morningside Avenue to be moved, as desired by the property owners, demolition on the home at 1214 Morningside Avenue would need to happen soon to make space for the project.
Two bids were submitted for the demolition project, with the low bid of $12,220 coming from R&R Excavating.
“We needed a fast turnaround on these quotes,” Brunkhorst said.
The demolition would include utility removal, backfill, lot leveling and the addition of topsoil. The cost would be split 50/50 between Glencoe and McLeod County.
Board Chair Joe Nagel said he preferred to not have last-minute additions to meetings, as it allowed for less time for review.
“I can appreciate ... why this happened,” he said. “That’s why we allowed it on here, because of the timeline on it.”
Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger said he had similar concerns, but added, “We need to get these houses out of there, so it’s probably the best way to go.”
The Board approved a motion to accept the low bid.
The total project cost is estimated at around $6.3 million, with $2.35 million coming from the state and $1.6 million committed by the county and city. Other agencies, such as the Buffalo Creek Watershed District will make contributions as well. Additional expenses, such as the demolition, are split by the city and county.
Earlier this year, the county approved a required wetland replacement. Due to the project, a 0.084 section of wetlands will need to be filled in and replaced at a 2-to-1 ratio because the wetlands were part of mitigation for a past project. It comes at a cost of $13,584 and a fee of $389 to the state Board of Soil and Water Resources. The county and city will share the cost.