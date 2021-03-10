This spring won't be the first time Lynn Neumann has been busy with Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education. In her youth, summer league softball and swimming were regularly cause for excitement. Later, her first full-time job was as a lifeguard. Starting Monday, she'll direct the entire PRCE department.
"The goal was always to come back home," Neumann said.
Neumann is taking over for longtime PRCE Director Dolf Moon, who is retiring after decades in the position.
After graduating from Hutchinson High School, Neumann went on to earn degrees in elementary education and special education. Those degrees backed her up as she worked for 9 1/2 years at St. Cloud's Parks and Recreation Department, first as special events coordinator and then as recreation programmer. As a city employee she collaborated with the school district on a joint powers project for aquatics, and sat on the community education advisory council.
"I have a bit of both, being involved in education and in the municipality working for the city," Neumann said. "I think that will help moving forward. ... (PRCE) is such a unique collaboration between the city and the school district."
For the past year, Neumann has worked as the assistant city manager for Glencoe, which allowed her to move her family — husband, 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter — to Hutchinson. Buying a house in the city also allowed her to live near her parents again, who are still locals.
"Hutchinson has such a diverse offering for the community," Neumann said. "When we moved back, my son was 4. We put him in tennis, which I thought was really neat. Not a lot of communities offer programs for young kids to become familiar with sports. ... I think it's just wonderful. It helps build great programs going forward."
When the PRCE director position was posted, she knew she had to apply.
"Growing up in the community, I loved Hutch," Neumann said. "My husband likes (the city), too. When discussing goals, coming to Hutchinson was one of them."
A highlight that stood out for her was the support residents and the city show PRCE, and the facilities it maintains. For instance, the Event Center, Rec Center and Burich Arena were included on a list of facilities to receive air quality upgrades with CARES Act funds from the city.
"Moving back into the city after being gone awhile, I saw Hutchinson's new aquatic center," Neumann said.
As PRCE director, Neumann will help deliver on portions of the city's master plan. She sees a big focus on continued backing for facilities, but more immediately will be finding a way back to normalcy after the pandemic.
"This year has been a trying year for everyone," she said. "Navigating through that comes with the role."
With any luck, parents and fans will soon be able to fill bleachers and cheer on Hutchinson's young, aspiring athletes without having as much to worry about.
"That was everything we looked forward to in the summer, spending every single night out on the ball field in Roberts Park," Neumann said. "That was a big part of my upbringing."