Herman Miller Sr. would be proud.
Four generations of the Miller family were honored collectively Saturday during the awards ceremony at the McLeod County Fair. His grandson Kevin Miller and his great-grandchildren Logan, Lane and Lindsay were greeted with applause as the 2021 McLeod County Family of the Year.
The Miller family of Brownton was one of 81 families from throughout Minnesota honored in person by the University of Minnesota at the annual Minnesota Farmfest earlier this month.
For more than 30 years, the Farm Family Recognition Program has honored farm families throughout Minnesota for their contributions to agriculture and communities. The selected families — one per county — were chosen by local University of Minnesota Extension committees.
“It was a surprise to me,” said Kevin Miller following Saturday’s ceremony. “We heard about the nomination in April. We’re a fourth-generation family deal.”
Miller can trace his farm lineage to 1948 when his grandfather Herman Miller Sr. purchased the home farm in Penn Township. He farmed and raised pigs until 1955. His death left 15-year-old son Herman Jr. to carry on the family legacy. While he finished high school, his sister and brother-in-law ran the farm.
Herman Jr. took over after he graduated, continuing in the footsteps of his father. His oldest son, Kevin, continued the tradition, joining his dad in the family farming operation in the late 1970s. The two farmed together until 2006, when Herman semi-retired and Kevin took over. The next generation — Logan and Lane — have stepped up to help their dad continue the family tradition.
Kevin and his sons currently raise pigs in a farrow-to-finish operation, as well as producing corn for Heartland Corn Products, sweet corn for Seneca Foods, and soybeans for seed production. In addition to farming with their dad, Lane and Logan rent some of their own land and are raising a small cow/calf beef herd with plans to expand.
Logan and Lane help with all fieldwork involved in crop production, as well as the daily chores of the farrow-to-finish business. Logan works off the farm at AgRevival in Gibbon. Daughter Lindsay is a veterinary student at the University of Minnesota with plans to be a food animal veterinarian after graduation. She pitches in when time allows and advises on herd health and improving farrowing efficiencies. Lane recently received his farm operations and management diploma with an emphasis on livestock production from Ridgewater College.
“Things have changed over the past 10 years with GPS and auto steer,” Miller said. He called keeping up with changing technology a “good challenge.”
“It keeps it fresh and interesting,” he said.
In addition to life on the farm, the Miller family has ties to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, where Kevin has served in many different roles. He is also on the Penn Township Board, the High Island Watershed Board, and is a member of the Brownton Lions Club. Kevin’s late wife, Brenda, worked for Glencoe Regional Health Services for 27 years and volunteered with various groups including her church, Lake Marion 4-H, McLeod West and GFW school boards, and GFW FFA. Brenda died last year.
Looking back on a lifetime of farming, Miller said he never tires of the miracle of planting in the spring and harvesting in the fall. When he was a child attending Sunday school, he remembers his teacher telling them they were about to see their first miracle — the sprouting of wheat seeds.
“It’s a miracle,” he said. “All the food that’s provided.”