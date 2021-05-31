Hutchinson's Memorial Day observance returned Monday with its traditional parade and program at Veterans Memorial Park of McLeod County. Under a cloudless sky, folks gathered to pay their respects to those who have given their lives in service to their country.
This year's program was organized by Hutchinson DAV Chapter 37, with Norm Bohn, DAV commander, serving as master of ceremonies, and Van Karg, past state DAV commander, as the keynote speaker.
One of the takeaways from Karg's presentation was his request for the public to take a moment and thank veterans for their service. Many hands were shaken and heartfelt gratitude exchanged.
The program ended with a salute to the deceased by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad and the presentation of taps by Larry Roepke and Chris Kleiman.
— Kay Johnson