Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day.

My dad — Charles Frank Johnson — was a veteran. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a farm kid from Biscay who saw the military as a ticket to a bigger world. He was right. His service took him across the country to Camp Pendleton’s Del Mar Beach in California, and halfway around the world to the frozen fighting ground of Korea, to the island nation of Japan in East Asia.