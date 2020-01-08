The Hutchinson Elks hosted their annual free-throw contest for boys and girls Dec. 27 at Hutchinson High School.
This year's Hoop Shoot winners are:
- Matthew Schuman, 8/9-year-old boy category
- Hadley Wetsch, 8/9-year-old girl category
- Taylor Olson, 10/11-year-old boy category
- Ruby Rostberg, 10/11-year-old girl category
- Alex Flores, 12/13-year-old boy category
The winners will advance to district competition Jan. 18 in Baxter. The state contest is Feb. 15 at Park Elementary in Hutchinson.
For more information, call Deb Card at 320-583-4206.