All are welcome to attend a forum on the problem of homelessness and lack of affordable housing 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the McLeod County Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson.
This event is sponsored by Homes McLeod and the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition. Attendees will hear from Rep. Dean Urdahl and Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, as well as panelists from United Community Action Partnership, Hutchinson Public Schools and Ridgewater College.
Admission is free. For more information, call Joan Miltenberger, Joint Religious Legislative Coalition, at 612-230-3232 or email jmiltenberger@jrlc.org.