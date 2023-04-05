Ninety residential lots remain available for construction in Hutchinson.
“Usually, you probably want a five-year supply,” Planning Director Dan Jochum told the City Council this past week while delivering the Planning and Zoning annual report. “Some people say three years. A three-year supply would be about 90 lots.”
A five-year supply, Jochum said, buffers against high demand driving up prices. Regardless of whether a three- or five-year supply is ideal, when those 90 lots are used, additional building space will require an investment into infrastructure, and be a key step in any future growth.
“How that’s financed will be a discussion ... probably with the development community,” Jochum said.
Hutchinson is also low on apartment space, with the vacancy rate less than 2%.
“There really aren’t apartments available,” Jochun said. “Usually, a 5% vacancy rate is a healthy number.”
Meanwhile, demand for housing in Hutchinson remains high, according to a housing study the city conducted. The city is developing a growth area plan.
“Within the next seven to 10 years, upwards of potentially 1,000 units of various types of housing (are in demand), which is obviously a lot,” Jochum said. “That’s not to say that all of those would get delivered, but that’s potentially the demand out there.”
According to the annual report, 24 new dwelling units were constructed in 2022. Another 35 were built in 2021, and 36 in 2022. Jochum said 2022 saw significant construction activity, but housing starts were slow in the second half. In part, that is due to uncertainty in construction costs caused by labor force issues and inflation. But rising interest rates are directly related, he said.
“It will be interesting to see, as we move into 2023 here, what happens with new housing,” Jochum said. “Just anecdotally, talking to a few of the realtors around town, they’re telling me that they’ve never seen such a busy start to the season with homes. So that’s probably a good thing. And it’s probably also related to the fact that there’s just not a lot of inventory out there as well. So, it will be interesting to see how that relates to the amount of new houses that are potentially constructed here in 2023.
“Local and regional businesses are investing in the community,” Jochum said. “It’s nice to see that. Obviously, a lot of places don’t have this type of investment and I think it just shows that there is a lot going on in Hutchinson.”