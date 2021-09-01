Hutchinson City Council reviewed at its meeting this past week an evaluation by city staff of public right-of-ways for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
Over the past four years, staff have looked at sidewalks and trails, pedestrian ramps and traffic control devices owned by the city. What was found was used to create the city’s ADA Transition Plan. Included in the study were 31 miles of sidewalks, 21 miles of trails, 1,151 curb ramps, five pedestrian crossings and 12 public parking lots.
“It’s really a document that’s being required by the city through (Minnesota Department of Transportation),” said Hutchinson city engineer Kent Exner. “They’re really putting the onus on counties and cities to approve an (Americans with Disabilities Act) transition plan in order to receive federal funding. So that would be federal aid for road projects, bridge projects primarily.”
He said in the future a transition plan could also be required to receive state aid funds, which provide Hutchinson about $800,000 annually.
“This is basically an inventory and evaluation effort,” Exner said.
The evaluation documented $1.4 million in renovations that could be undertaken.
“There’s really no hard commitment to deliver this,” Exner said. “It’s really a legal mechanism for public agencies to show that they’re being responsive to the ADA act that was approved back in 1990.”
The city includes ADA compliance on new projects.
“This is more so somebody can’t say, ‘Hey city, you haven’t done anything down on Third Avenue or whatever street that was built 50 years ago.’ And we can say, ‘Well, we have a plan. We have identified these facilities, we have a plan to address them. Thus, don’t sue us,’” Exner said.
The City Council will decide whether or not to approve the transition plan at a later date.