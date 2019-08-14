The Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Thursday, Aug. 22, and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. It is considered to be one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting nearly 2 million visitors annually.
This year’s 12 days of fun features a variety of discounts, special deal days and money-saving tools.
Pre-fair discount admission tickets are $12 (a $3 discount off regular adult admission price and a $1 discount off the regular seniors and kids admission prices) and are valid any day of the fair for any age. Also prior to the fair, Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets are $15 for a sheet of 25 (a $10 savings).
Discount State Fair admission tickets, discount Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets, and Blue Ribbon Bargain Books are available at Cash Wise Foods, 1020 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Discount tickets may also be purchased online at mnstatefair.org until 9 p.m. Aug. 21.
SPECIAL DEAL DAYS
The State Fair kicks off with savings on Thrifty Thursday, Aug. 22. Discounted admission is $13 for adults (age 13-64), $10 for seniors (age 65 or older) and kids (age 5-12) when purchased at the gate.
Monday, Aug. 26, is Seniors & Kids Day. Seniors (age 65 or older) and kids (age 5-12) are admitted for $10 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Aug. 27, when active military and their families, as well as retired and veteran military and their spouses, are admitted for $10 when they purchase admission at the gate with documentation of U.S. military service.
Wednesday, Aug. 29, is Read & Ride Day. Guests presenting valid public library cards when purchasing admission at the gate are admitted for the following discounted prices: Adults (age 13-64) $13; seniors (age 65 or older) $10; and kids (age 5-12) $10. One discount per library card.
Seniors Day is Thursday, Aug. 29. Seniors (age 65 or older) are admitted for $10 when purchasing tickets at the gate.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, is Kids & Last Chance Day when kids (age 5-12) are admitted for $10 when purchasing tickets at the gate.
Many vendors are featuring special day deals for all State Fair guests. Participating vendors will display a special day deal sign and are listed in the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide available at all information booths and at mnstatefair.org. Select vendors also feature closeout prices on Kids & Last Chance Day, Sept. 2.
MIGHTY MIDWAY AND KIDWAY DEALS
Specials are offered every weekday on rides and games at Mighty Midway and Kidway. All-day specials run Thursday, Aug. 22; Monday, Aug. 26; Wednesday, Aug. 28; and Monday, Sept. 2. Early Bird specials are offered until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23; Tuesday, Aug. 27; Thursday, Aug. 29; and Friday, Aug. 30.
BLUE RIBBON BARGAIN BOOK
The Blue Ribbon Bargain Book offers 150 coupons with savings of at least 30 percent on food, merchandise and attractions throughout the fairgrounds. Bargain Books are $5 and available at Cash Wise Foods in Hutchinson prior to the fair (while supplies last), and during the fair at State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book and State Fair Poster Carts on the fairgrounds.
DEALS, DRAWINGS AND GIVEAWAYS GUIDE
Available to view and print now at mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts, or to pick up at any information booth, the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide details special day deals, items available for $1 or less, freebies and places to sign up and have the chance to win prizes.
FREE ENTERTAINMENT AND ATTRACTIONS
This year’s State Fair features many free attractions and exhibits:
- nightly fireworks spectacular
- live music and entertainment all day and night at stages throughout the fairgrounds,
- the daily parade at 2 p.m. featuring the High School Marching Band Competition
- the Giant Sing Along
- music and fun just for kids at Family Fair
- FAN Central, which features local sports teams and merchandise
- the CHS Miracle of Birth Center, where nearly 200 newborn calves, lambs and piglets will be born during the fair’s 12-day run,
- demonstrations and information about many different agriculture and horticulture interests are provided daily at The Dirt in the Agriculture Horticulture Building
- fruit, wine, Christmas tree, crop art, flower, vegetable, potato, bee and honey contests along with the Giant Pumpkin Contest in the Agriculture Horticulture Building
- Thank a Farmer Magic Show on the Christensen Farms Stage where children of all ages learn about the role agriculture plays in our daily lives
- the Timberworks Lumberjack and All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash shows at The North Woods
- the Kemps Little Farm Hands agricultural education experience
- karaoke and live music in The Garden
Use the Fair Finder or daily schedules at mnstatefair.org or printed daily schedules available at any information booth for a complete list of activities
FREE MINNESOTA STATE FAIR APP
The free Minnesota State Fair app is the official iPhone and Android smartphone users’ guide to navigating the Great Minnesota Get-Together. It is available through the App Store and Google Play.
For more information about values, special discount days, bargains and more at the Minnesota State Fair, visit mnstatefair.org.