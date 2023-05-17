Hutchinson City Council members will consider what questions they want to ask residents following their meeting this past week.
Those questions will be included on the 2023 National Citizens Survey, which is expected to be before the public in the middle or end of June. The comprehensive and statistically accurate survey for local governments is conducted every four years. The National Research Center and the International City/County Management Association collaborate and review community life, government service quality and resident participation in community activities. Results are benchmarked against other local governments. The cost for Hutchinson to participate is $26,650.
“We are starting to prepare and plan for our 2023 survey,” Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said. “It’s really kind of a benchmarking survey to see how we’re doing, mainly when it comes to the services we then provide. We get input from the community.”
He said the roughly 15-20 minute survey has in the past had a high participation rate at about 45%. City Council Member Chad Czmowski wondered if participation would increase if the survey was not as long.
The city is in the development stage of the survey, which asks residents to rate various issues ranging from economic development to drinking water and crime prevention. It touches on government performance, the quality of service and future goals. Each question asks for a rating ranging from 1-5. There is not much difference in the first 12 categories as compared to the prior survey.
“Those are the standard National Citizens Surveys that get spread throughout the entire United States,” Jaunich said. “The one thing I want council members to be thinking about is, we do have half a page available to us to raise custom questions.”
Prior custom questions asked about sales tax and road funding, among other issues. Adding custom questions to the survey does not add any expense.
“Past councils have used this information to help set policy,” Jaunich said.
For instance, past surveys have found mosquito spraying and leaf vacuuming programs to be highly popular.