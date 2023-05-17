Taking a survey
Hutchinson City Council members will consider what questions they want to ask residents following their meeting this past week.

Those questions will be included on the 2023 National Citizens Survey, which is expected to be before the public in the middle or end of June. The comprehensive and statistically accurate survey for local governments is conducted every four years. The National Research Center and the International City/County Management Association collaborate and review community life, government service quality and resident participation in community activities. Results are benchmarked against other local governments. The cost for Hutchinson to participate is $26,650.

