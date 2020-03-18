The Hutchinson Huskies baseball organization wants to be more involved in the maintenance and care of the team’s home, Veterans Memorial Field. In response, City Council Tuesday approved an “Adopt a Park” agreement that could open the door to other parks and facilities being “adopted.”
While a previous agreement provided the Huskies with some responsibilities, the new agreement expands on that so the Huskies are responsible for all maintenance of VMF within the fenced-in area from April 1 to Oct. 31. That includes mowing and dragging the field, painting lines and edging, weed control, concession stand operations, minor repairs and other work.
The city will continue to be responsible for maintenance outside of the fenced-in area and must provide supplies for proper maintenance, as well as other responsibilities such as repairing the fencing and irrigation systems, replacing light bulbs and grading the parking lot.
Huskies volunteers will not be compensated, however the city will no longer charge the Huskies or any of the teams they sponsor such as Legion, Junior Legion and VFW field rent or conessions rent.
“The city still has an arrangement with the school district,” Jaunich said. “They’ll continue to pay us, but within this the Huskies have agreed to make sure the fields are ready for those games.”
As part of the agreement, the city has budgeted $4,500 to contribute toward maintenance supplies. Although the city will also be losing about $4,200 in revenue from rental fees, Jaunich estimated it will save or shift about $30,000 in wages and beneifts and equipment to other park needs.
“We see that as an advantage,” Jaunich said.
This is the first “Adopt a Park” program of its kind in the city, but Jaunich left the door open for it to be expanded should other organization be interested in adopting a park or facility.