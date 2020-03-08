Coffee drinkers
Hutchinson-area snowbirds will gather at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Old Country Buffet, 6625 E. Southern Ave. in Mesa, Arizona. It is a time of meeting, greeting and drinking coffee. Lunch will be available at 11 a.m. For more information, call Rick McGraw at 320-583-7109.

