Although the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is closed until further notice, it will begin no-contact curbside pickup 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
To use this service:
- Place items on hold through the online catalog at pioneerland.lib.mn.us or by calling the library at 320-587-2368. Please leave a detailed message and phone number, so you can receive a call back.
- When your order is ready, library staff will call the phone number listed on your library card and schedule a pick-up time.
- Once you are notified, come to the library, park your vehicle and call 320-587-2368.
- Someone will bring your bag of materials out to the designated pick-up spot.
- You will wait in your vehicle or a minimum of 6 feet away until the staff person leaves the area before picking up your items.
- No returns will be accepted at pickup and no fines will be collected.
- All returns must be put into the library's drop box.
Library books and magazines are also available digitally at pioneerland.overdrive.com.
For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 and leave a message.