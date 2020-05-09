Although the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., is closed until further notice, it will begin no-contact curbside pickup 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

To use this service:

  • Place items on hold through the online catalog at pioneerland.lib.mn.us or by calling the library at 320-587-2368. Please leave a detailed message and phone number, so you can receive a call back. 
  • When your order is ready, library staff will call the phone number listed on your library card and schedule a pick-up time.
  • Once you are notified, come to the library, park your vehicle and call 320-587-2368.
  • Someone will bring your bag of materials out to the designated pick-up spot. 
  • You will wait in your vehicle or a minimum of 6 feet away until the staff person leaves the area before picking up your items. 
  • No returns will be accepted at pickup and no fines will be collected. 
  • All returns must be put into the library's drop box.

Library books and magazines are also available digitally at pioneerland.overdrive.com.

For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368 and leave a message.

