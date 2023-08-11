LIFT FOR LIFE cover FINAL.jpg

Hutchinson native and wellness enthusiast Joe Meier will host two book signings Saturday, Aug. 19, in Hutchinson for his second book, “Lift for Life: A Practical, Evidence-Based Guide to Training. 

America’s Fitness Center in Plaza 15, 1065 Highway 15 S., will host the first book signing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The second event will be 10-11 a.m. at the H Fit 360 health club,114 Main St. N.

