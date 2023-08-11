Hutchinson native and wellness enthusiast Joe Meier will host two book signings Saturday, Aug. 19, in Hutchinson for his second book, “Lift for Life: A Practical, Evidence-Based Guide to Training.
America’s Fitness Center in Plaza 15, 1065 Highway 15 S., will host the first book signing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The second event will be 10-11 a.m. at the H Fit 360 health club,114 Main St. N.
“The ultimate goal of a training program is to get the most joy out of life that we possibly can,” Meier writes in his book. “This might be running marathons, lifting heavy weights, playing a sport, or simply feeling physically healthy during daily activities.”
The 377-page book is intended as a comprehensive resource for dedicated gym goers of any age.
"There are many ways to get stronger, move better, experience less pain, or build muscle," Meier said. "This book is intended to help the reader block out the noise of the fitness/wellness industry and focus on what is most effective by following an evidence-based training routine."
The book covers a wide variety of training-related subjects that can help a person focus on what aspects of training for health, longevity or performance are most important. The book includes a section on nutrition for the health-conscious person and several sample programs that anyone from a beginner to a seasoned veteran can learn from and apply to their own life.
Meier holds a kinesiology degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, in addition to several industry certifications: Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), Precision Nutrition Coach Levels 1 and 2, Pain-Free Performance Specialist Certification (PPSC), USA Weightlifting Level 1 Certification, and Reflexive Performance Reset (RPR) Level 2 Certification.