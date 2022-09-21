The developer interested in constructing downtown housing west of Main Street has signaled it is no longer interested in one of the two planned lots.
The city of Hutchinson previously approved the sale of 126 and 135 Franklin St. N. to Hutch Uptown Commons for development. According to city documents, the developer no longer has an interest in the 135 Franklin St. lot, which is the former site of the Franklin House.
An addendum approved unanimously by Hutchinson City Council, with Mayor Gary Forcier absent, simply removes references to 135 Franklin St. N. from the development agreement between Hutch Uptown Commons and the city. The 126 Franklin St. N. property, which was previously the site of a medical center just west of Dunn Brothers Coffee on First Avenue, remains in the agreement.
The project was originally proposed as one to create 15 rental townhomes, with the possibility for more.
The properties, which the city purchased and maintained in hopes of development, would be sold for $1, according to the agreement. The developer previously indicated a desire to begin mid-summer in 2022, according to city documents.
The property at 135 Franklin St. previously served as a group home for McLeod Treatment Programs since 1976. It was found to have the original barn of the Harrington-Merrill House at 225 Washington Ave. contained within it. After months of research the original barn structure was confirmed, and members of Historic Hutchinson saw to it the barn was lifted and returned to its home.
A request for proposal is underway to help identify a new developer and project for the lot at 135 Franklin St. N.