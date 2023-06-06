Hutchinson Utilities Commission received national recognition last week for its work to provide reliable electric power to its consumers.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 12:58 pm
Hutchinson Utilities Commission received national recognition last week for its work to provide reliable electric power to its consumers.
HUC was feted by the American Public Power Association for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2022.
APPA, a trade group representing more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“It’s encouraging to see year after year that public power’s track record for providing highly reliable service is backed up by data,” said APPA Director of Research and Development Paul Zummo. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on. And these communities should be proud of their local power providers and appreciate the hard work that goes into earning this recognition.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.
“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that the lights stay on for all our customers,” said Jeremy Carter, general manager at Hutchinson Utilities Commission.
Hutchinson Utilities Commission also earned a Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 18 years. The designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Hutchinson Utilities joins 271 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor signifying a utility has demonstrated commitment to industry best practices,” said Troy Adams, chairman of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and general manager at Manitowoc
Public Utilities, Wisconsin. "And ultimately, the culture developed from this pursuit of excellence and continued improvement through the RP3 program results in measurable value delivered to the local community.”
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Dave Hunstad, electric transmission/distribution manager of Hutchinson Utilities. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We are
committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”
For more information on Hutchinson Utilities Commission, visit www.hutchinsonutilities.com.