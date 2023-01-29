A Hutchinson teenager hooked a big fish and an even bigger prize Saturday in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.
Zac Padrnos, 13, took home the top prize in the 33rd annual ice fishing tournament, billed as the largest charitable tournament of its kind in the world.
And that catch landed Padrnos, who’s not even old enough to drive, the tournament’s top prize — a new Ford truck.
Padrnos told the Brainerd Dispatch that the experience was “awesome.”
“I was fishing in about 55 feet of water, and I had a Tungsten Jig on, so I was thinking it was like a tullibee or something because I had a wax worm on with 2-pound test line,” Padrnos told the Dispatch of his catch. “So I just pulled up to it, and I started jigging it in front of it, and it bit it and as soon as I set the hook it just started pulling the drag, so I knew it was pretty big.”
Really big. His winning 9.45-pound walleye was nearly 4 pounds larger than the runner-up catch, a 5.67-pound walleye.
The 33rd annual tournament — which drew entrants from around the country, including New York, California and Tennessee — saw almost 12,000 people fill the ice on Gull Lake.
Padrnos told the Dispatch he wasn’t sure what he’d do with his big prize for the next three years while he waits to be old enough to get his driver’s license.