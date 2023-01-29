Zac Padrnos

Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson holds the 9.45-pound walleye that won first place in the world's largest charitable ice fishing tournament on Gull Lake.

A Hutchinson teenager hooked a big fish and an even bigger prize Saturday in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.

Zac Padrnos, 13, took home the top prize in the 33rd annual ice fishing tournament, billed as the largest charitable tournament of its kind in the world.

