With so many amenities, licenses and fees to keep track of, the city of Hutchinson's fee schedule appears annually on the City Council agenda. It's updated each year to reflect changes to services and budgetary requirements as needed.
"Some of the more notable changes: We've made some adjustments within our Parks and Rec Department," City Administrator Matt Jaunich told City Council members Dec. 28. "Some of that is reflective of the increase in wages that we're doing."
Many items on the schedule, he noted, haven't been changed for 10-15 years. But one change that's a reversal of last year is an adjustment to the cost of a liquor licenses. Those had been cut in half to ease the burden on businesses due to the pandemic, and they were restored to their previous amounts for 2022. The council unanimously approved the changes.
Club liquor licenses are now $300 for up to 200 members, $500 for up to 500 members, $650 for up to 1,000 members, $800 for up to 2,000 members, $1,000 for up to 4,000 members, $2,000 for up to 6,000 members, and $3,000 for more than 6,000 members. A consumption and display license is $250. A wine license is $425. An on-sale malt liquor and wine license is $600. An on-sale liquor license is $2,000. An on-sale Sunday liquor license is $125. An on-sale 3.2 malt liquor license is $425. An off-sale 3.2 malt liquor license is $300. A caterer's permit is $300. A brewer's off-sale permit is $375. A brew pub off-sale permit is $375. A taproom on-sale permit is $600.
Other changes to the city's fee schedule include:
- The permit fee for one- and two-family residential reroofing, residing and window and door replacement increased from $50 to $60.
- The fee surcharge for utility sheds increased from $50 to $60 for projects over 200 square feet. The valuation based on square feet did not change.
- A demolition permit is now $60, up from $50.
- The square foot valuation on dwellings, basements, porches, garages, gazebos and decks increased. Most increases were about 15%, but the largest increase was for decks, up to $25 per square foot, an increase from $10 per square foot.
- A portable light tower rental is now $100 per event, up from $50.
- Energy audits from the Housing Redevelopment Authority now have a variable fee based on the current contractor. It has been $650.
- The SCDP Rental Rehab Project Loan Administration Fee is now 15% of the loan, up from 13%.
- A joint credit report now costs $40, up from $20.
- There is no longer a fee for a motorized golf cart license. It had been $10.
- Finger printing is now $30, up from $20.
Parks, Recreation and Community Education fee changes include:
- Daily admission for all swimmers to the aquatic center is now $8, up from $7. Those younger than 25 months are still admitted free.
- A morning fitness pass for the aquatic center is now $5.
- An aquatic center season pass for an individual is $100. It now includes morning fitness, lap swim and river walking. It had been $90. Each additional family member is $40. A senior pass is $85, up from $75. Each additional senior is $25.
- Tiger Ball for pre-kindergarten through second grade is now $45 for 12 sessions, up from $40.
- Girls fastpitch softball for grades four to six is now $200 for 30 sessions, up from $40.
- Basketball for preschool is now $35 for seven sessions, up from $30. For kindergarten through second grade, it is now $40 for seven sessions, up from $35. For grades three and four it is now $55 for 14 sessions, up from $50.
- Flag football is now $35 for six sessions, up from $30.
- Tackle football is now $80 for 14 sessions, up from $75.
- Six sessions of indoor soccer is now $35, up from $30.
- Outdoor soccer for kindergarten through third grade is $35 for six sessions, up from $30.
- Outdoor soccer for grades four to six is now $50 for 12 sessions, up from $45.
- Swimming lessons are now $55 for 10 lessons, up from $45.