Hutchinson High School students have continued a positive trend.
Class of 2019 students participating in the ACT exam achieved a school-average composite score of 21.9. Tests are scored on a range from 1-36. The national average for the class of 2018 was 20.7.
This schoolwide average of 21.9 is 0.5 points higher than the statewide Class of 2019 average of 21.4 and also improves upon the HHS five-year average of 21.88.
“This result is exciting, but also in line with the extensive work that HHS teachers have done to develop rigorous courses across curriculum areas,” stated Rob Danneker, Hutchinson High School principal. “We feel that our college and career readiness programming via our TigerPath Academies model is second to none and exemplifies what the state of Minnesota was looking for in implementing the World’s Best Workforce legislation in 2013.”
The ACT consists of curriculum-based examination of educational development in English, mathematics, reading and science designed to measure the skills needed for success in first-year college coursework. ACT Research has shown that it is the rigor of coursework — rather than simply the number of core courses — that has the greatest impact on ACT performance and college readiness.