As the nights grow longer and temperatures drop, many Hutchinson residents have realized that the city is a little brighter this winter.
Downtown Hutchinson has more lights than ever. In addition to Christmas lights on the library, on the hospice tree, along Main Street and at the Great Northern Depot, many more are wrapped around trees in Library Square in a clear expansion to the glow of past years.
“What better place than in our beautiful Library Square?” said Hutchinson City Council Member Mary Christensen. “I hope we can build on it every year so it’s a showstopper when we are finished.”
Christensen, who lobbied for additional city community funds to be pushed toward the holiday celebration, highlighted a few motivations. One is beautification.
“I’ve always said that park is our crowning jewel of our city,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”
She added that with new offerings on their way to Main Street, including several current and upcoming restaurants and retail shops, there is more reason to drive residents and visitors downtown.
“I’m excited about it all. (The lights) will draw people downtown,” Christensen said. “It will get people to downtown businesses.”
Although there is no Main Street Christmas or parade of lights planned for this year, Christensen envisions future additional holiday offerings downtown as the display grows, including Santa Clause and marshmallow roasting.
“There are a whole host of things you can do to make a downtown,” Christensen said.
Sara Witte, Hutchinson parks supervisor, who walked Library Square with Christensen to discuss the additions, said seeing them completed drove home their value.
“I came in over the weekend and drove through and boy it looks good all lit up,” she said.
A crew of four parks staff hung the industrial-quality lights, which are expected to last into the future. As of Dec. 1, the city had spent $4,359 on the addition, with an expected $500-$1,000 remaining. Last year, the “Hope” sign was added, along with a new tree wrapped in lights. Other additions around Hutchinson had begun to appear over the past few years as well.
“Otherwise, it has been probably a half dozen years since we had added the wraps,” Witte said.