A press release from the city of Hutchinson Friday announced that the Hutchinson Aquatic Center will not open in 2020, due to the health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We evaluated safety measures for staff and patrons, as well as reviewed current executive orders and public health guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. We ultimately came to the conclusion that there isn’t a manageable way to operate the aquatic center,” said Dolf Moon, the city's Parks, Recreation and Community Education director.
Moon said the pandemic has especially made it challenging to navigate decisions surrounding aquatic center operations, as the aquatic center does not allow for the proper social distancing and predictable use needed to ensure staff and patron safety.
The uncertainty of opening dates, limited capacity, training staff, staff availability, liability factors, and the need for ongoing sanitation and disinfection were also key factors in the decision. The city plans to reopen the Hutchinson Aquatic Center in 2021.
"The important thing to remember is the cost to operate that pool," City Administrator Matt Jaunich said during the May 26 City Council meeting. "It's a service that we love providing to the community, but we're also trying to be smart stewards of the tax payers. If you can only operate a pool at 10, 15, 20 percent, unfortunately you have to run it like it's being run at 100 percent. So that's the difficult situation."
Jaunich also addressed the liability issues of ignoring guidelines established in Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders.
"We would run into issues and situations of not having insurance coverage," he said. "If the governor has not allowed gatherings of a certain size and we choose to ignore that, we are essentially breaking state law, which then opens our liability up to a level I don't want to expose any of our tax payers or staff as individuals to."