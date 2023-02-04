Ryan Elbert

The 2022 Volunteer of the Year Ryan Elbert, also served as the 2022 Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival commodore. He is pictured with his wife, Sam, vice commodore, and children — Nora, Henry, and Louie.

 File photo

The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has named the following as the 2022 award winners: 

  • Teacher of the Year: Tera Telecky
  • Young Leader of the Year: Kelsey Dodge
  • Volunteer of the Year: Ryan Elbert
  • Business Person of the Year: Anthony Hanson

