The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has named the following as the 2022 award winners:
- Teacher of the Year: Tera Telecky
- Young Leader of the Year: Kelsey Dodge
- Volunteer of the Year: Ryan Elbert
- Business Person of the Year: Anthony Hanson
The honorees will be recognized at the Hutchinson Chamber Annual Event and Awards 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Social hour is at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Chamber at 320-587-5252 or email support@explorehutchinson.com.