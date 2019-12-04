Self-expression isn't easy for many people, especially when they might feel they lack the talent to make a vision come to life. At Hutchinson's Ecumen Oaks and Pines, a recent grant from the Hutchinson Area Community Foundation will help residents share a part of themselves.
"We're working with COMPAS, an art organization out of the metro," said Melanie Zelm, life enrichment manager at Ecumen Oaks and Pines. "They have a program called artful aging."
The program provides a nine-week artist residency for participating groups. An artist trained to work with independent assisted living memory care residents will come to Hutchinson to work in two-hour sessions.
"They will draw upon our residents' experiences in nature to create nature-inspired pieces," Zelm said. "They will help residents gain confidence for self-expression, and create personal artwork to share with the community."
The program will start in January and wrap up with an open house for visitors to see artwork created by Ecumen Oaks and Pines residents.
Funding to help launch the artist residency came as part of $40,000 the Hutchinson Area Community Foundation split among 17 local projects this year. Last year, $38,000 was granted to community projects from the nonprofit's endowment fund. All donations to the foundation are added to that fund, which has grown to roughly $850,000 since it was established by community members in 1998. The money is invested with help from the Southwest Initiative Foundation, and grants come from its earnings.
"We are an opportunity for folks to give something to the community, knowing their gift will be held in perpetuity," said Jonny Block, a member of the foundation's board of directors. "Every dollar we've gathered as a donation is still in there. We just give away the earnings."
Excitement within the foundation is growing as its fund nears $1 million, with plans in the works for more exposure and a celebration.
"It's going to be a big deal," Block said.
To learn more about the foundation, to donate, or to apply for a grant, visit hutchinsonfoundation.org. Grants to nonprofits range $500-$10,000, though the board has discretion to consider larger requests if a large project would benefit the community.
"We won't give money to every requester. We don't have enough to go around to everyone," Block said. "We had 27 requests and funded 17 (this year), and that's pretty typical. We like to spread the money around, so if someone requested last year and did again, we might go to someone else."
For the most part, the foundation looks to fund projects with a tangible, identifiable benefit, as opposed to providing grants for operating funds.
"We want a long-term benefit for the community," Block said.
A grant received by Historic Hutchinson will help with an ongoing project to restore the stained glass windows at Hutchinson's oldest sanctuary, St. John's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1892.
"The church is over 100 years old," said Mary Christensen, president of Historic Hutchinson. "If we don't fix those windows they will be ruined."
Three of the church's windows have already been refurbished and are expected to be reinstalled.
"The grant dollars will let us do another window," Christensen said. "We are so appreciative."
Another recipient this year is Saluting Community Heroes, a local group that celebrates and supports United States veterans.
"We're basically supporting veteran programs that have an immediate need," said Shad Ketcher, who founded the organization in 2017 with his wife, Melissa.
Saluting Community Heroes provides assistance to multiple resources and groups such as Pain Free Patriots, leadership programs and programs dealing with suicide prevention. Money is provided to programs that go directly to the benefit of veterans, not to buildings or memorials.
"Direct care is what we're looking for," Ketcher said.
He anticipates Saluting Community Heroes will give more this year than in years past because of a phenomenal year of fundraising.
"I think we raised close to six figures," Ketcher said.