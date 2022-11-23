Nov. 20 was a great day for 12 local nonprofit organizations. The Hutchinson Area Community Foundation awarded about $45,000 in grants to the following:
- McLeod Emergency Food Shelf
- Historic Hutchinson
- Teuby Continued
- United Way of McLeod County
- McLeod Alliance
- Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism
- Aveyron Homes
- Hutchinson Farmers Market
- Hutchinson High School Robotics Team — Tigerbots
- Hutchinson Concert Association
- New Century Academy
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts
Since 2004, the Hutchinson Area Community Foundation has given more than $411,145 in grants to local nonprofit organizations.
The foundation likes to spread its money around, too. It gave away 15 grants in 2016, 14 in 2017, and 15 in 2018.
Funding projects in the range from $500 to $10,000. The foundation's grant application process begins in the fall of each year. Typically applications can be submitted during September, with the selection process taking place in October and the distribution of grant money in November. Typically it receives 25 to 26 requests and funds 12 to 18. In 2019 the average grant size was $2,200, and in 2017 and 2018 the average was $2,300.
“We don’t fund every request every year,” said Jon Block, board member, in an earlier Leader interview. “We look at history. If we gave you money last year, we make sure we’re covering the different areas: sports, arts, historic things and so on. We try to spread it around and cover the different areas.”