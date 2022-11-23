Jim Nelson, Robert Hantage and Paul Otte
Submitted photo

Nov. 20 was a great day for 12 local nonprofit organizations. The Hutchinson Area Community Foundation awarded about $45,000 in grants to the following:

  • McLeod Emergency Food Shelf
  • Historic Hutchinson
  • Teuby Continued
  • United Way of McLeod County
  • McLeod Alliance
  • Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism
  • Aveyron Homes
  • Hutchinson Farmers Market
  • Hutchinson High School Robotics Team — Tigerbots
  • Hutchinson Concert Association
  • New Century Academy
  • Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Tags