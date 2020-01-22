What projects across Minnesota should the state fund through bonds? That's the question lawmakers traditionally debate every other year, and starting next month they'll do so as part of the 2020 legislative session in St. Paul.
To help tackle the bonding bill, legislators spent weeks on the road this past year to learn about local needs and issues, and hear funding pitches from cities, counties and local agencies. Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a roughly $2 billion package that includes numerous local projects, major projects for state buildings, water and wastewater treatment, projects on college campuses, road and bridge repairs and public safety improvements. Lawmakers mostly seem to agree on what types of things need funding aid, but disagree on how much money to spend on that aid, and what local projects qualify for state tax dollars.
Included in the governor's recommendations is $5 million to aid in a $10 million project to improve the civics arena and park system of Litchfield, and to construct a new wellness center/recreation facility. Also included in the governor's recommendations is $5 million of a $10 million project to help the Dassel-Cokato Public School District construct a regional activity center that includes a walking track, field house, gymnastics facility and community center. Not included in the governor's recommendations is a $4.5 million request from Hutchinson to improve and rehabilitate local waters for wildlife and recreation.
“We had a record number of requests for state assistance from communities across Minnesota," Walz said in a statement. "The need is real, interest rates are low, and the best time to fix a leaky roof isn’t after your house has flooded. The time to act is now.”
The DFL has the majority in the House, but Republicans hold the majority in the Senate. Both parties will likely need to compromise as a two-thirds majority is required to pass the bonding bill.
"The state of Minnesota has never passed a bonding bill in excess of a billion dollars," said Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, vice chair of the Senate Capital Investment Committee. "I'm thinking that in the senate we will be looking at something between three-quarters of a billion and a billion dollars."
The 2018 bill was $825 million. Newman said the interest on $2 billion in bonds compared to $1 billion would be too high.
"In my mind, what we spend money on is brick and mortal infrastructure type things," he said. "Transportation would come to mind first for me, roads and bridges and treatment plants, airports, port authorities, that kind of thing."
He said the state's two college systems also need money to keep up with building maintenance.
"And there are local projects, some of which are very legitimate, and some of which are not," Newman said. "We will try to help small cities with wastewater treatment problems, but things like a theater or a hockey rink, those things in my mind are local projects. ... The rule of thumb is if it's not a state asset, it has to be of regional significance."
Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, said his No. 1 priority in the bonding bill is to expand U.S. Highway 212 to four lanes from Cologne to Norwood Young America. Doing so will finish a four-lane connection from McLeod County to the metro area.
Most regional centers in rural Minnesota have a continuous four-lane connection to the metro area, but McLeod County, a center for manufacturing and agriculture with a large commuting population, is one of the few exceptions.
"It will be a tremendous economic benefit to this district to get this completed," Gruenhagen said. "I've been working on that for six years."
Newman, who chairs the Transportation Finance and Policy committee, also named Highway 212 improvements as a top bonding priority.
"There is no four-lane highway coming out of the metropolitan going west except I-94," Newman said. "We need a four-lane road. That's going to benefit all of the surrounding areas."
Gruenhagen said that his additional bonding priorities include road and bridge work for which there is a "dire need," and upgrades to wastewater plants and sewer lines to help small cities keep up with costly state and federal regulations. He said that when small cities have to raise taxes to meet water regulations, it can be devastating to people on fixed and low income.
Dean Urdahl, the Republican lead on the House Capital Investment Committee, is doubtful the governor's proposal will be adopted.
"We won't get to a $2 billion bonding bill," he said. "There's a lot of opposition in the Senate and House for going that high."
While he is not aware of an official number proposed by House Democrats, he's heard $3 billion from committee members.
"Obviously there is going to be a lot of negotiation," Urdahl said. "But keep in mind that a bonding bill requires a super majority. The Democrats need Republicans to pass a bonding bill."
He wants to see a bonding bill heavy on infrastructure that is geographically and politically balanced. His prioties include clean water, wastewater projects, asset preservation for the state's two college systems and local roads and bridges.
"Also we'll be looking at affordable housing," Urdahl said.
He hopes the state can tackle the issue, as well as find methods to expand child care facilities in rural Minnesota, perhaps by easing regulations or seeking public/private partnerships. The issue could be tackled in the bonding bill or outside of it.
"These are important workforce areas. It's hard to get people to come out to Greater Minnesota to work if there is nowhere to live and no one to take care of their children," Urdahl said. "In Litchfield there is an expansion of Bobcat potentially bringing in 200 workers, so maybe 200 families. Right now there are 21 houses available in Litchfield."
Urdahl also named the Hutchinson waters project, Litchfield's wellness center and the Dassel-Cokato schools project as local bonding priorities.