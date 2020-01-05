Do you knit, paint, build birdhouses, quilt, weld, draw, bead, cartoon, sew, sculpt, build, write, sing, tell jokes or express your creativity some other way?
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting its third annual Community Showcase exhibit Jan. 28-Feb. 28. This event is open to those who are working creatively in any mediums including the visual arts, literary arts, crafts, performance, spoken word and music. A public reception and celebration for the participating artists is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
New this year: The exhibit is open to creatives living within the 18-county area of the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. This includes artists from the following counties: McLeod, Meeker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Swift and Yellow Medicine.
This is a free and open call. Art drop off dates are:
- noon-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16,
- noon-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Artists are also welcome to ship their work at their own expense to the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350. Artists must include return shipping if not able to pick up artwork at the end of the exhibition.
All artwork must be ready to hang or display. If framed, have wire on the back. If not framed, the artwork must be able to be taped to the wall. A limited number of pedestals for three-dimensional work will be available.
Singers, musicians and spoken word artists are welcome to sign up to perform for up to 5 minutes during the public reception on Jan. 31. For more information, email Tom Peterson, program assistant, at info@hutchinsonarts.org or call 320-587-7278.