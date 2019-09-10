The Hutchinson Best Buy's last day of business is Saturday, Nov. 2.
The news was confirmed Monday evening by Boua Xiong with Best Buy public relations. The news was shared with employees Sunday following a decision not to renew the lease at 1350 State Highway 15 S.
"At the end of the day, we have to make these tough decisions every year when these renewals come up," she said.
Xiong declined to comment further on the decision and said it is policy not to disclose financial information. She said when the renewal came up for discussion, "there was a lot of thought that it wasn't the right fit."
The store originally opened in 2009. It was included on a list of numerous Best Buy stores to close in the United States in 2012 but remained open at the time.
Xiong said the store has 25 full-time employees as well as some part-time employees. She said there may be opportunities to relocate.
"Realistically, we know Huthinson is a pretty isolated store," she said. "The closest are in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud or Mankato."
A Best Buy store in Willmar closed in 2016.
Xiong said Best Buy will try to help employees who wish to stay with the company, but those that do not will receive a severance package. Other Minnesota stores are expected to renew their leases at this time. There is no promise of sales ahead of the store closing, as Best Buy will attempt to transfer as much product as possible to other stores.
Best Buy's departure will vacate a space in a south Hutchinson building that has been part of swift growth in that part of the city in recent years. Space in the strip mall north of Best Buy had sat empty until recently when Aldi's, Pizza Ranch and PetSmart opened their doors. Other nearby additions in recent years include Qdoba and a Caribou Coffee/Einstein Bros combination.