Entering the pandemic lockdown of 2020, Hutchinson lost a resource when a local boxing club closed. Still, the coaches remained dedicated to their fighters, even training them inside a garage transformed into a makeshift gym.
“We thought that we would have an opportunity to make a difference,” coach Katie Sheets said during sparring drills from the studio gym at H-Fit 360 in downtown Hutchinson, where Golden Tiger Boxing Club now meets.
“We had a solid year-and-change in 2019, starting the club. Then in March, 2020 we got shut down, so it left us wondering, what was the future of our club?” she added.
Sheets, and her husband and coach, Robbie, remained passionate about Golden Tiger and continued coaching young people — any way they could — as long as the desire train existed.
The Sheets’ returned to regular gym work at H-Fit in January 2021, but have been operating “under the radar.”
“Not a lot of people know about us,” Sheets said. “They’re pretty surprised to find out that we have a boxing club. We just do a lot of word-of-mouth advertising, but we have a pretty solid following. We’ve had classes of 22 people up here, time to time.”
Golden Tiger Boxing is a nonprofit organization that serves primarily teens and young adults who contribute $10 per session on Tuesday and Thursday nights, inside H-Fit 360.
“Membership and dues fees go right back into the club,” Katie Sheets said.
The club isn’t restricted to the gym when it comes to fostering teamwork and a sense of camaraderie. Golden Tiger Boxing promotes fellowship through other events like bowling, sharing meals, or other boxing events in which the club’s members are not directly involved.
“You belong by participating, but you’re going to get it back somewhere,” Sheets said.
The club operates in Hutchinson, but the people who train with it are as diverse as the communities from which they hail, including Dassel, Cokato, even one from Willmar, who found the club online.
“It’s hard for some of the kids to get here, because they don’t have driver licenses,” Sheets said. “They come from far and wide. It’s a good place for them, because they may have hard days. It’s a good place to release that (tension in their life) and it’s a place of acceptance. Just getting in the ring, itself, is a noble act. You’re going to get punched! You’re willing and ready — accepting — of that? It’s pretty amazing.”
Marissa Johnson, a sophomore at Hutchinson High School, is one of the club’s youngest and newest fighters. She says boxing is a new hobby, but wants to compete.
“I’m a part of the local dance academy, actually,” she said. “I have older brothers and one of them began teaching me (punching) combos.”
The training included jabs and timing, she said, as in “1 ... 2 ... just to defend yourself. When we found out there was boxing here. We wanted to try it out, and I’ve been here ever since. I just love it!”
Nathan Carter, 18, from Stewart, is a club member who will participate in his first bout Saturday, after four years of dedicated training.
“To be honest, I was never really confident getting this match,” he said. “But one day I got one good, solid hit in on Robbie and since that day, I’ve felt like I was ready!”
Carter started boxing at his father’s urging.
“My dad loved wrestling, but I never went out for it,” he said. “But (we knew Robbie) and that guy has been my coach!”
He attributes his dedication to the loyalty he got from Golden Tiger.
“I don’t know how to explain it — like, family,” Carter said. “Katie is like a mom and they call me whenever they need me.”
When asked about the opponent from Foley that he’s scheduled to meet later this week, Carter said he’s already been studying.
“I met the guy in St. Cloud. He’s around my age. A real cocky son-of-a-gun!” Nathan said with a grin. “I’m a littler nervous! But everyone keeps telling me ‘just relax!’ literally … everyone here has said, ‘Nathan! You’re gonna win!’ and that has filled me with confidence.”