Entering the pandemic lockdown of 2020, Hutchinson lost a resource when a local boxing club closed. Still, the coaches remained dedicated to their fighters, even training them inside a garage transformed into a makeshift gym.

“We thought that we would have an opportunity to make a difference,” coach Katie Sheets said during sparring drills from the studio gym at H-Fit 360 in downtown Hutchinson, where Golden Tiger Boxing Club now meets.

