A Hutchinson boy died Monday from injuries sustained in an ATV crash.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 4:13 p.m. in the 31000 block of 580th Avenue, Harvey Township. The caller said a person was trapped under the ATV and was not breathing.
CPR was started prior to the arrival of emergency medical services. Meeker County deputies, Mayo Ambulance and Litchfield Rescue all attempted lifesaving efforts.
Caleb Robert Karnitz, 11, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he died of his injuries.
According to a report, Karnitz was alone and the ATV appeared to have flipped and landed on him after taking a hard turn.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, but it appears to be an accident.