The city of Hutchinson will seek bids to rehabilitate local bridges.
The project described by City Engineer Kent Exner at an April 12 public hearing will target bridges on School Road, South Grade Road, Fifth Avenue Southeast, Second Avenue Southeast and Adams Street. Work is to include deck sealant application, concrete patching, joint repairs and appurtenances.
“Some are obviously older than others.” Exner said. “What we are seeing out there are some concerning issues, more so on the School Road bridge and Fifth Avenue bridges, the oldest of the group. Albeit we are seeing issues on Second Avenue and South Grade Road, which are relatively young bridges. There is some … concrete deck cracking going on.”
He said the Second Avenue work would be mostly preventative and not structural, but added, “I don’t want to sell short the unfortunate fact, it’s a little disappointing and concerning the amount of deck cracking that is occurring on Second Avenue and South Grade Road for that matter.”
The Second Avenue bridge last saw construction five years ago, and the South Grade Road bridge nine years ago.
The project is expected to cost $368,000 with $328,000 in funding from state aid. Another $40,000 in funding is expected to come from cost sharing from McLeod County due to work on Adams Street.