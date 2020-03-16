In response to the COVID-19 state emergency, some local businesses have made changes to their operations.
Among those making changes are:
- Burger King: trays are no longer being used
- Cash Wise: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. until further notice
- Enso spa: closed March 16-22, tentatively scheduled to open on the 23
- McDonald's: drive-thru only 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday
- Pizza Ranch: Buffet closes at 7 p.m. and delivery at 8 p.m., they're also reducing the amount of seating available
- Target: Starbucks will no longer be accepting personal cups
- Walmart: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice
This list will be updated as more information becomes available. If your business is making a change, call 320-753-3640.