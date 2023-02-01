An update to Hutchinson’s legislative priorities includes a push for the state to invest in the Civil Air Patrol and the local water basin.

The list of priorities, which was prepared by staff and approved by the Hutchinson City Council last week, includes many issues the city has lobbied for year after year. But a few new additions or changes made the list for 2023. The priorities are sent to local legislators, and meant to act as a guide to the city’s needs and its position on municipal issues.

Tags