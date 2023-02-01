An update to Hutchinson’s legislative priorities includes a push for the state to invest in the Civil Air Patrol and the local water basin.
The list of priorities, which was prepared by staff and approved by the Hutchinson City Council last week, includes many issues the city has lobbied for year after year. But a few new additions or changes made the list for 2023. The priorities are sent to local legislators, and meant to act as a guide to the city’s needs and its position on municipal issues.
“We’ve had some good feedback from them in the past,” said City Administrator Matt Jaunich. “It does provide some communication, where I have gotten calls where, ‘Hey, this issue is in front of us, what’s your thought? Are you guys still in favor of this? Still supportive of this?’”
The following is a summary of some of the highlights.
FUNDING FOR HUTCHINSON WATERS:
Hutchinson appreciates bonding efforts to support its lakes and river basin improvement project. But the project is phased, with additional needs. The city supports additional legislation that provides funding for improvements to the water quality, habitat, and recreational opportunities of Hutchinson’s lakes and river basins both within and surrounding the community.
- Hutchinson supports funding to fill the financial gap to assist in the construction of the state’s Civil Air Patrol Facility that is planned to be built adjacent to Hutchinson Municipal Airport.
- The city supports legislation that requires manufacturers of consumer products, including “flushable” wipes, to label their products with appropriate usage and disposal information when they can cause environmental harm or damage wastewater infrastructure.
- Hutchinson opposes legislation that erodes local decision making and control. The city believes the best decisions happen at the local level. State lawmakers have proposed several bills in the past several years that attempt to eliminate or weaken local control.
- Hutchinson supports funding efforts to support improvements to the Hutchinson Area Transportation Services facility to provide adequate vehicle and equipment mechanics bays utilizing existing facilities. It supports adding additional tempered vehicle and equipment storage, upgrading fueling facilities, and adding additional stations. The facility is used by Hutchinson, McLeod County and the state.
- The city supports restoring the annual inflation and population growth adjustments to local government aid. Changes to LGA should be agreed upon by all city organizations. The city opposes artificial, non-formula-based limits on aid and any measure to reduce LGA.
- the city supports funds from Corridors of Commerce to make U.S. Highway 212 a continuous four-lane road to Norwood Young America.
- Hutchinson supports legislation to provide additional funds to improve State Highway 15 between interstates 90 and 94. In particular, an additional bypass lane adjacent to Crow River Winery is supported.
- The city supports legislation to extend the Dakota Rail Trail to Hutchinson. It also supports the current formula that allocates 20% of the Parks and Trails Legacy funding to rural Minnesota.
WATER: The city believes water quality regulations, permits and other restrictions must be grounded in solid peer-reviewed science and must respect the due process rights of cities.