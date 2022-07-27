National Night Out — Tuesday, Aug. 2 — is an opportunity to bring neighbors together. It’s a fun and easy way to build fellowship as well as protect your neighborhood.
“It’s important to know who lives in your neighborhood,” said Hutchinson Police Sgt. Alicia Nortrom,. “Last year with the pandemic you might not have had an opportunity to know who’s moved in. When we see each other, we get back a sense of community.”
As part of National Night Out, local emergency responders including Hutchinson police, fire and ambulance services will make personal appearances at as many events as possible to explain their work and their vehicles’ life-saving equipment. Children will receive giveaways such as stickers and public safety activities/coloring books. The books feature tips on home and fire safety, calling 9-1-1, dealing with bullying and other concerns.
Serving as coordinator of local National Night Out events is Hutchinson Connects. Formerly known as the Hutchinson Connect Wholeheartedly Committee, the informal group of volunteers promote activities that bring people together, including National Night Out; One Book, One Community; the Kind Neighbor Spotlight and Little Free Libraries. The group, which has been around for more than 10 years, was known early on as Heart of Hutch, a grass-roots “movement” established in 2010 to support activities that help Hutchinson residents live well.
National Night Out dates to the 1984. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The first year it brought together 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today, Hutchinson is one of 179 Minnesota cities that will observe National Night Out. Joining Minnesotans will be 38 million participants in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
Mary Henke, who leads Hutchinson Connects, described the annual event as “a real positive way for people to reach out. When you get to your party you can look for your next-door neighbor, or bring them along, and just know that you’ll feel welcomed.”
The following list of National Night Out parties was compiled by the Hutchinson Connects Committee:
ADAMS STREET SOUTHEAST
Who’s invited: 300 block of Adams and Jefferson streets
Location: 326 Adams S. (alley)
Time: 5 p.m.
Contact: Rose Anne Bailey at 320-583-5846
Bring: A dish to pass and chairs. Plates, utensils and water provided.
BIRDIE COURT AND HERITAGE AVENUE NORTHWEST
Location: Birdie Court cul-de-sac
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Contact: Michelle Kiefer at 507-430-2280
Bring: A dish to share, beverage, and lawn chair. Plates and utensils provided.
COUNTRY CLUB TERRACE NORTHWEST
Who’s invited: Country Club Terrace residents
Location: Grassy area by the office
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Dawn Aldrich at 320-587-2000
Bring: A dish to pass. Lots of activities for children are planned.
EIGHTH AVENUE SOUTHWEST
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: End of Eighth Avenue Southwest
Time: 6 p.m.
Contact: Dennis Eickhoff at 320-292-6688
Bring: A lawn chair and your beverage. Ice cream treats will be served.ELKS PARK /ELKS LODGE SPONSOR
Who’s invited: EveryoneLocation: Elks Park, 1100 Sherwood St. S.E.Time: 6-8 p.m.Contact: Tammy Lehn at 320-583-8330Bring: A lawn chair. Root beer floats will be served.
GOLFVIEW COURT NORTHWEST
Who’s invited: Area neighbors
Location: Golfview Court cul-de-sac
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Bev Wangerin at 320-583-3652
Bring: Dish to share and table service. Water provided.
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Who’s invited: Anyone who wishes to attend. This party is billed as “the largest and best block party in town.”
Location: 430 Fifth Ave. S.W.
Time: 5 p.m.-dusk
Contact: Church office at 320-587-3051
Bring: Nothing. Chairs, food, games and prizes will be provided. Kids may want to bring their own water soakers, shields and buckets for “Hutchinson’s largest water fight.”
JEFFERSON STREET SOUTHEAST
Who’s invited: Neighborhood residents
Location: 315 Jefferson Court S.E.
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Contact: Pamela Houk at 320-587-8220
Bring: A lawn chair. Root beer floats will be served.
LARSON STREET SOUTHWEST
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: 444 Larson St. S.W.
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Contact: Call or text Sara Hein at 952-451-9219
Bring: A side dish to pass, if you wish but it’s not required to attend. A main dish will be provided. Call or text Sara Hein at 952-451-9219 if you want a recommendation on what to bring. Sara will also tell you if tables and chairs are needed.
LYNN TOWNSHIP
Who’s invited: Lynn Township residents
Location: Lynn Township Hall, 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Cheryl Bleil at 320-587-2746
Bring: A dish to pass. Plates, utensils and beverages are provided.
NORTHWOODS PARK NORTHEAST
Who’s invited: Anyone who wishes to attend
Location: Northwoods Park Shelter, 885 Elm St. N.E.
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Contact: Mavis Schwanke at 320-587-2058 or schwanke@hutchtel.net
Bring: A dish to share. Beverages and table service provided.
OAKWOOD COURT NORTHWEST
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: Oakwood Court gazebo
Time: 6 p.m.
Contact: Bev Luke at 612-269-2783
Bring: Potluck — bring a dish to pass and chairs. Tables, utensils and beverages will be provided.
PARK TOWERS
Who’s invited: Park Towers residents
Location: Park Towers Community Room
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Contact: JJ Morgan at 507-995-6623
Bring: Nothing. Sub sandwiches and beverages will be provided.
ROLLING OAKS LANE NORTHWEST
Who’s invited: Rolling Oaks neighbors
Location: Rolling Oaks cul-de-sac
Time: 6:15-7:30 p.m.
Contact: Tammy Lauer at 320- 583-2567
Bring: Dessert potluck
SOUTHFORK RIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD
Who’s invited: Neighborhood residents
Location: 1401 Southfork Dr. S.E.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Tim and Cheryl Sanken at 320-587-3008
Bring: A beverage and a chair. Hot dogs and chips will be provided.
SOUTHWEST COURT SOUTHWEST
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: Lions Park West along Sunset Street Southwest
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Contact: Toni Fischer at 320-552-3977
Bring: A chair, something to share at the potluck, beverage and eating utensils.
TYLER STREET SOUTHWEST
Who’s invited: Neighborhood residents
Location: Tyler Street Southwest cul de sac
Time: 5:30-9 p.m.
Contact: Tim Welsch at 320-583-3318
Bring: A lawn chair and a $2 donation for floats and meal.
VFW PARK
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: VFW Park, 15 Bradford St. S.E.
Time: 6-8p.m.
Contact: John Paulson at 320-583-1941
Bring: Nothing. Picnic tables are available for seating. Root beer floats and lemonade will be served. Kid-friendly activities are planned.
WOODSTONE ACTIVE LIVING
Who’s invited: Entire community welcome!
Location: Use Woodstone Senior Living Community entrance at 1025 Dale St. S.W. to access patio.
Time: 5 p.m.
Contact: Deb Brewer at 320-282-6453
Bring: A chair. Serving hot dogs, chips and beverage. Tours will be available.