National Night Out — Tuesday, Aug. 2 — is an opportunity to bring neighbors together. It’s a fun and easy way to build fellowship as well as protect your neighborhood.

“It’s important to know who lives in your neighborhood,” said Hutchinson Police Sgt. Alicia Nortrom,. “Last year with the pandemic you might not have had an opportunity to know who’s moved in. When we see each other, we get back a sense of community.”

For more information, call Hutchinson Police Sgt. Alicia Nortrom at 320-234-4277.

