About 62,000 people attend arts and culture events each year in Hutchinson, according to Lisa Bergh, executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Bergh was at the Hutchinson City Council meeting this past Tuesday to deliver her annual update on the art center.
Thanks to the Creative Minnesota’s report released last year, Bergh had hard numbers available that detail the economic impact of arts attendee spending: $1.2 million. Hutchinson’s arts and cultural organizations’ spending contributed another $1 million for a combined $2.2 million in impact each year.
“We're proud that we're an incubator for the arts,” Bergh said. “We're really committed to being part of an arts economy. Things to point out is if you come here from maybe more than 15 miles away, you're probably not just going to come to the art center and leave. You're probably going to shop, drink and have some lunch, so there's some real impact there.”
Here's a snapshot of the scope of that impact:
- There are 11 partner agencies with the center: Crow River Area Youth Orchestra; Crow River Singers; Historic Hutchinson; Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education; Hutchinson Photography Club; Hutchinson Theatre Company; Litchfield Area Male Chorus; McLeod County Fair; Minnesota Pottery Festival; No Lines Improv Troupe and RiverSong Music Festival.
- The arts center collaborated with eight organizations for programs and events during 2019. They included: Woodstone Senior Living, Hutchinson Area Schools, Hutchinson Public Library, McLeod County Historical Society, United Way of McLeod County, Zamya Theater, Placebase Productions and the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.
- At least a 200 people attended the annual youth art exhibition during a three hour block of time. The exhibition features art works from Hutchinson public and private schools, as well as home school. Bergh said for every kid at the art exhibition there's about 3-5 adults who also attend.
- Monthly kids art drop-in days for preschoolers and their families attract approximately 120 participants each year.
- More than 100 people attended the “PrairieHomeless Companion” play, which was hosted in conjunction with Southwest Minnesota Partnership and PlaceBase Productions. The purpose was to educate playgoers on issues of homelessness, and approximately 85 percent of those who attended stayed after for an open discussion.
- Attendance levels are at max for after-school art clubs and summer studio classes, which is about 100 students. Classes are kept at about 10-13 kids so it makes it easier on teachers. It also helps since some classes work with tools and there aren’t enough to go around.
- Palette is an art program created last year to give creative engagement to seniors. This year the center received a community foundation grant and are using it with the Woodstone Senior Living center to facilitate quarterly art projects. Projects are decided by Woodstone community members, and this year they worked a lot with music programs.
For more information about the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, visit hutchinsonarts.org, or call Bergh at 320-587-7278.