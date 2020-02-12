Whether you're a toddler or an older adult, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts has something for you.
At Monday night's annual meeting, Lisa Bergh, executive director of the art center, said its using arts education to foster the next generation of critical thinkers.
For children, this translates into programs such as Art Kids Drop-In Day, Summer Studio: Youth Art Courses and After School Art Club. The art center serves about 150 youth annually, with 10 percent receiving full or partial tuition support.
At the other end of the spectrum is Creative Palette, an arts engagement program for residents at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. A variety of hands-on arts programming was used to engage residents including activities for Woodstone's memory care residents.
In between, the art center featured seven visual art exhibits during 2019 that featured 27 artists. The Community Showcase drew 50 artists ranging in age 5-90.
Bergh said the center supports artists in a variety of ways including gallery exhibitions with stipends, gallery talks, gallery sales, grant workshops, social gatherings plus the opportunity to teach.
It's building new audiences through community outreach via activities including a hip-hop concert, storytelling, therapy dogs, writer workshops, partnerships with the library, and make-and-take stations at local events.
In 2020, the art center will build on its existing programming as well as continue to work cooperatively with its 11 partner agencies.
In January, the art center introduced a new event: ArtLuck. Think potluck with an art focus. It's an opportunity for creative collaboration where creatives, artists and makers can connect in a social setting and get to know each other better.
Bergh said they are also working to expand the center's tuition support program so they will be able to offer it to adults with low or fixed incomes. Scholarships would be made available to adults for art workshops.
In case you're wondering where the art center derives its income, it comes from a variety of sources including grants, contributions, programming support and fundraisers. Last year, the Night of the Arts annual gala raised just over $18,000, which was used for programs and services.
Also as part of the gala is the recognition of the Wirt Award honoree. It was inaugurated in 2019 with recipient Tom Wirt, the award's namesake.
A nomination process will be used to select future recipients. The 2020 recipient is Corey Stearns, who is being recognized for his outstanding commitment to building community through the arts. He will be honored April 3 at Crow River Winery.
As in past years, money matters. According to Sarah Work, treasurer, the center has successfully reduced its operating expenses over the past four years.
Jill Springer, board president, introduced the goals for 2020, among them were:
- increasing income from individuals and businesses,
- reducing occupancy costs,
- increasing opportunities to serve local and regional artists and audiences, and
- broadening and deepening art experiences for audiences and artists.
While contributions are important to keep the doors open, Tom Wirt encouraged people to visit the art center.
"Show your support for the arts by attending events," he said.
The meeting ended on a high note when Greg Jodzio said the Public Arts Commission received more than 50 entries for the 2020 Sculpture Stroll.
"I think there's something building in Hutchinson, and its starting to be recognized," he said.