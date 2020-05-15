The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is returning to regular hours starting Tuesday, May 26. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Friday.
On display through June 12 is the new exhibit "From Here" featuring works by Su Legatt and Kristi Link Fernholz. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
The art center's free Take Home Art Kit program is being extended to June 24. Kits are available noon-2 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278, or visit hutchinsonarts.org and its Facebook page.