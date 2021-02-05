Things may have looked a little different this year, but not even a pandemic could stop the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Jaycees from announcing this year’s four community award winners. The nominees were honored this past week for their contributions to community leadership, volunteerism, business and education in Hutchinson.
The community awards were presented by Hutchinson Jaycees President Brittany Schiller and Chamber Board Chair Don Martinez during a live online event. Annika Ring was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year by the Jaycees. The Chamber named Morgan Baum its 2020 Volunteer of the Year, Mara Koepp was named the 2020 Business Person of the Year, and the new Ambassador Ace Award went to Brian Renner.
Here’s a little big about each award and this year’s recipients.
TEACHER OF THE YEAR
Ring is an English teacher at Hutchinson High School and helps coach three sports, including boys and girls swimming and diving and girls golf.
In the nomination letter for Ring, she was praised for her knowledge of the English and language arts curriculum, as well as her understand of technology and her “warm, welcoming and rigorous classroom.”
“She personifies the characteristics and traits that the school emphasizes,” the letter said, “most importantly a mindset grounded in strong personal relationships and high expectations for herself and others.”
Ring was humbled by the award and thanked those who have inspired her as an educator.
"The influence of some inspiring teachers growing up and the incredible colleagues I work with have shaped the teacher I am today and continue to help me grow and learn new tools and methods," she said.
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Baum is the owner of Clay Coyote in Hutchinson, but she also finds time as a member of the steering committee for RiverSong and the Minnesota Pottery Festival. She’s also a member of the Hutchinson Ambassadors and was praised for helping coordinate the “Bowls for Health Care Workers” initiative this year, which donated hundreds of hand-made bowls to Hutchinson Health workers in appreciation of their efforts during the pandemic.
“Morgan has been instrumental in supporting the arts, especially in our schools,” the nomination letter said. “She used her knowledge and expertise to help advise when the school was experiencing kiln issues. When Hutchinson Middle School was hit by cuts to the arts program, Morgan worked tirelessly to encourage voters to support art in our schools.”
Baum said she was honored to received the award and credited the many other volunteers with whom she works.
“Volunteering is a team effort. This award is shared with all of my amazing friends, family and neighbors,” she said. “In 2020, I’m especially grateful to my ‘Blandin family,’ our cohort has banded together on so many impactful community projects over the last year.”
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Although Koepp is known for her work as a server throughout Hutchinson, most recently at Squeaky’s Bar and Grill, she’s also been the owner of All That Dance for 20 years, and has recently build a gymnastics program in the past four years. Her nomination letter also states she recently put herself through dog grooming school and now runs two businesses, as well as her serving.
On top of all that, she finds time to volunteer with the VFW and Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
“With COVID, she has worked hard to make videos and have Zoom calls to make sure her students were still active and learning,” Martinez said during his presentation of the award. “She makes time for all of her students — children and adults — whether it is learning a complicated turn of dealing with life issues.”
"I'm deeply honored and grateful for being nominated and chosen for Business Person of the Year," Koepp said in an email. "Thank you to all who have supported me through my dance years."
ACE AMBASSADOR AWARD
Renner, who works at Edina Realty in Hutchinson, was the recipient of the first Ace Ambassador Award, which was created to recognize an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty for the community.
He was selected for this honor for helping fill the sponsorships that go along with the banners that will hang from the light poles in downtown Hutchinson. The money from those sponsorships goes back into the community through work by the Hutchinson Ambassadors.
“Brian not only filled all 48 light poles, but the additional Library Square Park poles as well,” said Martinez during his presentation of the award. “He did this on his own time. … His work will allow the Ambassadors to continue their work.”
Renner thanked the Ambassadors for the recognition and praised the groups work.
“It’s an honor to be part of a dedicated group of professionals who give back to our beautiful community through supporting new and existing businesses. Working with all of you makes volunteering effortless and fun.”