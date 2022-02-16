The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism may have billed its 2022 annual event and community awards as “suspiciously fun,” but one portion of the night was entirely benevolent.
The Feb. 4 event, “Best Laid Plans: Murder at a Hollywood Mansion,” took a pause from the usual festivities when Chamber Board Chair Sheila Murphy and Hutchinson Jaycees President Amy Hanson announced the 2021 Community Award recipients. The annual awards highlight nominated Hutchinson residents who stand out in the fields of community leadership, volunteerism, business and education.
Paul Wright was named the 2021 Volunteer of the Year, Jay Malone of Jay Malone Motors was named the 2021 Business Person of the Year, Jason Olson, a teacher at Hutchinson High School, was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year, and Ashley Gabbert, director of giving and alumni relations for the Ridgewater College Foundation, was named the 2021 Young Leader of the Year.
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
The nomination highlighting Wright for volunteer of the year reads: “He wears many hats on a daily basis, providing an enormous amount of time and effort to the agricultural education and sustainability efforts in Hutchinson and McLeod County.”
The Wright family hosts fourth-graders and teaches farm safety and supports FFA and 4-H with time and resources. Wright helps plant and harvest FFA crops and encourages youth participation. He also serves on the McLeod County Board and other community committees.
“He works hard every day to help form the next generation of doers,” Murphy said at the awards presentation. “Paul’s and (his wife) Heather’s four hard working and giving children are a great example of this investment of time and giving spirit being handed down generation to generation.”
Wright said he was honored to receive the award and didn’t see it coming. He called his volunteerism a family effort.
“It was my name on the award but it’s more Heather and I together,” he said. “We chose to be part of our community and use our farming and ag background to make a difference. ... It’s just really rewarding for us.”
He said the 4-H and FFA programs have provided opportunities for his children to learn leadership skills and how to be involved in the community.
“As they’ve gotten older and gone on through school and college, they are still ... part of the community,” he said.
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Malone’s nomination said he goes above and beyond every day, and thinks local with donations to area activities, offerings of vehicles and services to those in need, and weekly drawings without asking for anything in return.
“Jay is the most caring man I know, not only caring about his family and employees, but he truly cares about his customers and the community of Hutchinson,” said a letter read by Murphy.
Malone’s award was received on his behalf by his daughter, Jordan Malone, but he reacted to the honor the following week.
“You know, it’s kind of overwhelming to be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t do it for the publicity. I just do things for the community.”
He said community donations are, in his eyes, a way to give back for the support he and his family have received, which has allowed for him to provide for his family and 30 employees.
“(Hutchinson has) been a great place to raise three kids,” Malone said. “We love it here.”
TEACHER OF THE YEAR
According to one of two nomination letters written on Olson’s behalf, “He consistently teaches the message of excellence in and out of the classroom. ... He incorporates community resources wherever he can, including adult mentors in his social communications course.”
Another nomination letter read by Hanson said, “In a short time since taking over the theater productions, he has doubled attendance at these events and serves as a great ambassador for the school.”
“It is clear Jason’s strong commitment to mentorship doesn’t end by bringing people to the students, he himself demonstrates this as a coach and teacher,” Hanson said.” Former students have shared Jason was their favorite teacher, even when social studies wasn’t their favorite subject.”
Olson said he was humbled by the award.
“It feels a little strange, because I know there are a lot of teachers who do amazing work in Hutchinson,” he said. “I feel like many of them are very much better than me.”
Olson said he was inspired to become a teacher when he worked with a first-grade student as a senior in high school, and that student hugged him. He credited growth in theater program attendance to the quality of the productions, and the commitment of students, other teachers and volunteers to make that possible.
“I’ve had a lot of good people surrounding me,” he said.
YOUNG LEADER OF THE YEAR
The nomination letter written on Gabbert’s behalf said “she exceeds expectations in every aspect of her job and demonstrates exemplary leadership on all of our teams across both Ridgewater College sites. She brings a collaborative ‘how can I help’ attitude and a quiet and quirky kind of leadership others want to follow.”
Gabbert’s role as director of annual giving and alumni relations with the Ridgewater College Foundation have allowed her to build connections on campus. Around Hutchinson, she is involved in young professional development, as a Hutchinson Ambassador, and she serves on the Park and Rec Advisory Board.
“I feel very honored and appreciated,” said Gabbert. “I joined the Hutchinson community almost five years ago now. ... I feel like there are endless opportunities to get involved in Hutchinson. ... I did this all so I could get to know people and give back.”
She said the “quirky” leadership style mentioned in the nomination letter likely refers to her desire to share her personality, act honestly, and invite others to do the same.
“I like to be approachable,” Gabbert said.