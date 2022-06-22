The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Hometown Golf Challenge will be a real show this year — a game show.
With a game show theme, the annual event is back Monday, July 25, with registration open now to the public. To register, visit explorehutchinson.com or call 320-587-5252. Golf is $125 per person, with a $25 discount for those who pay before July 1.
Registration and lunch at Oakdale Golf Club is from 11-11:45am. Scramble golf will begin at noon, followed by dinner and awards.
Last year’s popular putt-off is back, along with a few new on course activities and games. Players are invited to enjoy the relaxed and fun atmosphere with many opportunities to win prizes. Winning teams will receive cash prizes, and many prizes were donated by local businesses and the Chamber. Prizes will be also given to the best dressed team and best decorated cart, and there is a traveling trophy for Best Staffed Hole Sponsor.
Money raised from this event benefits Small Business Saturday activities and giveaways, in addition to program funding for chamber services. Fundraising events help offset chamber membership investments.
The Hometown Golf Challenge was started as a fundraising event for the chamber in 2008. The challenge switching between Crow River Golf Club and Oakdale Golf Club, both members of the Hutchinson Chamber. This themed event brings businesses and golfers together, raising awareness and funds for the chamber. Sponsorships from $100 to $1,500 are available for Chamber members. The public is welcome to golf no matter their chamber affiliation.
— Jeremy Jones contributed to this story.