Hutchinson City Council awarded bids last week for the new Hutchinson Police Station, and work is expected to start later this summer.
The city received 155 bids on 28 packages, an average of about five bids per package, an unusually high response, according to Pete Filippi of Contegrity Group, the project’s construction manager. The project was broken up into multiple packages to make the project more accessible to local contractors.
“We haven’t seen that kind of response for quite a few years,” Filippi said. “We did spend quite a bit of time soliciting the marketplace, and the efforts paid off with the number of bids we did receive.”
The low bids for each package total $10.55 million, well below the initial project estimate of $11.42 million. Here’s a look at the packages and low bids:
- Demolition/earthwork/utilities: $799,400, Kevitt Excavating
- Exterior improvements: $414,200, Ebert Inc.
- Landscaping: $48,494, Landscaping Autumn Ridge Landscaping
- Concrete: $476,547, K Johnson Construction Inc.
- Precast concrete: $645,158, Molin Concrete Products Co.
- Masonry: $1.12 million, Deming Construction Inc.
- Structural steel erection: $102,200, Spartan Steel Erectors inc.
- Carpentry: $170,000, Yamry Construction Inc.
- Casework: $210,599, Miran Creek Furniture Inc.
- Exterior Wall Panels: $241,850, Berwald Roofing and Sheetmetal
- Roofing: $724,000, Thelen Heating and Roofing Inc.
- Overhead doors: $92,500, API Garage Door Store
- Aluminum frame/windows/glazing: $310,400, Ford Metro Inc.
- Gypsum Board: $399,000, Pietsch Construction Inc.
- Tile: $160,039, CFS Interiors and Flooring
- Acoustical Treatments: $141,000, Sonus Interiors Inc.
- Flooring: $107,001, CFS Interiors and Flooring
- Painting: $79,925, Fransen Decorating Inc.
- Window treatments: $11,749, Fashion Interiors
- Fire protection: $141,290, Breth-Zenzen Fire Protection
- Mechanical plumbing: $914,500, Falcon Mechanical Inc.
- HVAC: $815,000, Falcon Mechanical Inc.
- Controls: $154,520, Paape Distributing Co.
- Testing/adjusting/balancing: $24,900, Premier Testing and Balance Inc.
- Electrical/communications/safety/security: $1.18 million, Fobbe Electric Inc.
- Steel supply: $742,000, JRK Steel Inc.
- Standard doors/frames/hardware: $190,964, Mid Central Door
- Specialties: $162,700, Ebert Inc.
The city did save $73,000 by opting not to add security laminated insulated glass to the project, which would have made the glass slightly more protective. The council asked Police Chief Tom Gifferson for his opinion on whether it was needed.
“I feel pretty comfortable with where we’re at now. The current police station doesn’t have that type of window,” Gifferson said.
With the bids approved, Filippi said the first step would be to separate the former Econofoods building from Liquor Hutch, and then demolition is expected to begin in August. After that, Filippi said the project would go well into 2022, especially because the lead time on materials for the roof is out until the end of January.
“The whole key to a building project is getting the building enclosed, so we know we’re going to have a long haul until we get to that point,” Filippi said.