After years of planning, the State Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project is officially ready to go, and Hutchinson’s estimated total cost is $3.96 million. Work on the project is scheduled to start April 13.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation accepted the low bid of $11.58 million for the project from R&R Excavating of Hutchinson. That bid came in about $2.4 million lower than the other bid MnDOT received from Dunnick Inc. of Prinsburg. Although the approved bid was about 20 percent more than the $9.5 million estimate back in January, City Engineer Kent Exner said back in March that it could have been much worse.
“MnDOT was actually pleased with the low bid amount,” he said. “I think what we’ve seen in the region and what MnDOT is seeing overall in outstate construction bids this year has been borderline alarming as far as cost.”
At a special meeting of the Hutchinson City Council Tuesday, council members approved the bid and contract with R&R Excavating as well for their share of the construction costs, which is $3.02 million according to a cooperative agreement with MnDOT.
Along with construction costs, however, the city is also responsible for other parts of the project such as engineering and inspection fees, traffic signals and streetscaping. The City Council approved about $944,000 for these added costs, bringing the city to its $3.96 million total for the project.
A break down of those added costs includes about $811,000 for engineering and administration fees and services, $90,000 of construction contingency in case of change orders and unexpected circumstances, $44,000 for traffic signals, $67,000 for streetscaping not within the MnDOT project (refurbishing benches, new trash receptacles and planters) and $1,000 for salvaging the Hager Jewelry clock downtown.
“These numbers have been checked and double-checked by myself and (city finance director Andy Reid),” Exner said. “We talked about different cost scenarios and how that aligned with funding.”
Funding from the project will come from several sources, the largest of which will be a $2.1 million bond. Another $834,093 will come from the city’s water funds, and $395,780 will come from the city’s wastewater funds.
Also included in the funding sources is about $433,531 of assessments. A public assessment hearing was scheduled for Tuesday but it was put on hold until a later date in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing was opened and promptly recessed until 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Hutchinson City Center. Property owners were notified of this change ahead of the meeting.