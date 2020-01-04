The Minnesota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol was cleared for takeoff to begin planning and constructing a new statewide training facility in Hutchinson. The City Council at its Dec. 19 meeting approved the development agreement for Camp Craig at the Hutchinson Municipal Airport.
"I believe it was in September when we first started talking about this, and so to get to this point already is beneficial,” Hutchinson airport supervisor John Olson said. “It’s surprising that we’ve gotten this far this fast.”
Minnesota Wing currently operates its training programs out of multiple facilities around the state, including Camp Ripley. A few years ago, the State Legislature appropriated $3.5 million for Minnesota Wing to build its own training facility at a site to be determined. This past fall, Minnesota Wing commander Col. James Garlough notified the City Council that Hutchinson was on its radar. Then at a meeting in October, another step was taken with council approval of a feasibility report for supplying water and sewer services to the proposed facility.
A conceptual plan shows the facility will be built on the northeast corner of the airport. The plan includes a hangar, barracks, classrooms, dining facility, caretaker cottage, garage, parking, athletic field, an apron and taxiway leading to the airport’s existing taxiway.
The new facility will host activities throughout most weekends for CAP senior adult members and cadets age 12-18. Some weekends the facility could host up to 150 cadets plus senior members.
Plans also call for the new facility to be named Camp Craig in honor of William and Colette Craig of South St. Paul, Minnesota Wing members who were killed in a car crash this past October.
"A lot of it is really the beneficial relationship that we've had with CAP,” Olson said regarding the speed at which the agreement came together. "They have a number of folks that are in their command structure that have a lot of experience in these different things. ... I'm pretty confident that we're at a point where we've laid things out and we're ready to take the next steps."
With the development agreement in place, the city has until July 31 to install water and sewer services to the facility, but it won’t begin that work until the CAP receives the appropriated funds. That means a timeline for the project was hard to pin down in December, but members of the CAP are anxious to start construction.
“We have to finish up the … application for payment with the state, and it’s going to be heavily dependent on how quickly they provide the funds,” said Kevin Dunlevy, the Minnesota Wing legal officer and a real estate attorney handling the project. “The funds are already appropriated, but how quickly the Department of Aeronautics at (The Minnesota Department of Transportation) sends the money is something we don’t have control over. But we’re going to move as quickly as possible, because we want this facility. This will be a much better facility than anything we've got anywhere in the state for our members."