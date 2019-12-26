At its final meeting of 2019, Hutchinson City Council members approved a 2.1 percent total tax levy increase for 2020, slightly less than the 3.1 percent preliminary increase that was set back in September. With that increase, city property taxes on a median-valued home of $166,500 will be about $957, or about $37 more than in 2019.
The increase brings the total city tax levy to $7.84 million and balances the city’s budget, with $13.49 million of projected expenses and revenue, which is about 2.5 percent more than the 2019 budget. Included in the proposed total tax levy is $5.25 million for the general fund ($148,905 more than in 2019), $2.2 million for debt service, $189,133 for the Economic Development Authority, and $192,993 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Some of the significant items in the 2020 budget highlighted by Finance Director Andy Reid included a $168,221 increase in Local Government Aid, a transfer increase of $192,016 from Hutchinson Utilities Commission, a $199,287 expected employee performance increase, a $64,275 increase in employee health insurance premiums, and a $45,000 Uponor tax abatement. The budget also allows for the addition of a full-time parks maintenance operator at $56,688, slated to start March 1, a $31,518 increase in hours and benefits for the HR administrative assistant, and a vacant building inspector position will not be filled, saving the city approximately $70,459.
While this was the budget passed, Council Members discussed two other options that would have increased the levy by 2.8 percent, $50,000 more than the approved budget, or 3.1 percent, $78,998 more than the approved budget. The purpose for the larger increases would have been to save the extra funds and use them to stabilize future levies, as the city’s five-year general fund budget forecast predicts increases as much as 6.1 percent needed to balance future budgets.
“It’s really just a short-term redistribution of this tax levy to be used in a future year to help with any large tax increases,” Reid said about the stabilization options. “So I guess the question of whether we need this or not falls back on council. The biggest question to me is, is council willing to raise the future tax levies 5 and 6 percent, as it shows we might have to do. We may not have to, this is all based on estimates.”
According to the forecast, a 4.6 percent levy increase will be needed in 2021 to balance the budget, 6.1 percent in 2022, 5.6 percent in 2023, 5.5 percent in 2024, and 5.1 percent in 2025. This forecast does not take into account major changes services or staffing.
“So that’s what we’re looking at with this forecast, which I’ll say is a conservative forecast,” Reid said. “The expenses might go up a little more than they have been, and the revenues might be a little less than they have been, but it’s good for discussion purposes.”
Council Member Steve Cook expressed his interest in the 2.8 percent levy increase in 2020, which would use the extra $50,000 for future levy stabilization. Council Member Chad Czmowski, however, was wary of levying more than the city needed, even if it were to protect against larger levies in the future.
“I get what it does in the future,” Czmowski said, “but I think if we want to go down that road in the future and levy for potentially more than we need to balance our budget, we should come up with a policy that addresses that.”
Czmowski also credited city staff for its fiscal prudence and ability to cut budgets to fit the council’s desired levy increases, but City Administrator Matt Jaunich cautioned that could mean tough decisions ahead regarding staffing and the services the city provides.
“That’s when we’re going to have to earn our big bucks and talk about services,” Czmowski said. “But it’s not realistic for people to expect taxes to never go up and services to never change.”
In the end, the council approved the 2.1 percent levy increase by a 4-1 vote, with Cook opposing. But all council members agreed more discussion is needed regarding how to stabilize future levies and avoid large increases.
“When we talk about staffing and services, there is going to be a reality that is tied to a tax levy,” Jaunich said. “So that is all going to have to be tied to that conversation.”