The Hutchinson City Council will consider a 2.1 percent total tax levy increase in 2020, a decrease from the 3.1 percent preliminary increase that was set in September. The drop is a result of final projections for the 2020 city budget, as well cuts to the city’s projected expenses.
City Administrator Matt Jaunich discussed the revised levy at the Nov. 26 City Council meeting, as well as during Thursday night's Truth-in-Taxation hearing.
Although the city sets a preliminary tax levy in September, that number may go down before the final levy is approved, but it can’t go up. City Council will consider the revised, lowered levy during its final meeting of the year at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Hutchinson City Center. The meeting was changed from Dec. 24 to avoid attendance conflicts due Christmas Eve.
The proposed 2.1 percent levy increase would bring the total tax levy to $7.84 million and balance the city’s budget, with $13.49 million of projected expenses and revenue. That amounts to about a 2.5 percent increase from the 2019 budget.
Included in the proposed total tax levy is $5.25 million for the general fund, $2.2 million for debt service, $189,133 for the Economic Development Authority, and $192,993 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
The new proposed levy also reflects about $79,000 in cuts from the budget proposed in September.
“We do a lot of our budget projections based off trends, and seeing a little bit later in the year where our trends are, especially on the revenue side, we’re able to make some of those adjustments,” City Administrator Matt Jaunich said. “We also met one-on-one with directors to go through things with a fine-tooth comb, which allowed us to cut back on some of our projected expenses.”
With the proposed 2.1 percent total tax levy increase, property taxes on a median-valued home of $166,500 would be about $957, an increase of about $37 from 2019.
This would mark the fifth straight year of an increase in the general fund portion, and the fourth straight year of no increase in the debt fund portion of the levy. A major factor for the increase in general fund expenses are city employee wages and benefits, which are expected to cost an additional $292,104 in 2020. Other factors include increases in capital costs and a $40,000 tax abatement for Uponor beginning in 2020.
Despite an increase in property taxes, Hutchinson’s tax rate would drop slightly for the sixth straight year, and it would be the second lowest tax rate in McLeod County behind Biscay. The tax rate is determined by taking the city’s tax levy and dividing it by its total tax capacity — an accumulation of property values for all parcels within the city, minus adjustments — which went up to $11.24 million in 2020, a 3.1 percent increase from 2019.
“What this shows is that the value within the community is increasing at a higher rate than which the property taxes are increasing. That’s why the tax rate is going down,” Jaunich said. “Many times you hear, ‘You’re raising taxes, how can the tax rate go down?’ That’s part of the formula, the value used in that calculation versus our property tax dollar amount.”