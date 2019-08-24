Tobacco 21, an initiative to raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and e-cigarette products to 21, was a topic once again at the Aug. 13 Hutchinson City Council meeting.
“Awhile ago we talked about tobacco 21, and the council wasn’t in favor of looking into that,” Council Member Steve Cook said. “With more that’s been going on with that, I just wanted to ask if there is any desire to reconsider that.”
Back in 2017, a request for a workshop to look into Tobacco 21 was snuffed out by a 3-2 vote, with Cook and former Council Member John Lofdahl voting in favor of having a session. The three opponents — Mayor Gary Forcier, and council members Chad Czmowski and Mary Christensen — said the city shouldn’t impinge on a retailer’s right to sell tobacco to those 18 or older, nor should it prevent a young adult from the right to buy tobacco.
Since then, the Tobacco 21 initiative has gained momentum nationwide. According to ClearWay Minnesota, an independent nonprofit organization that aims to improve Minnesotans’ health by reducing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke, at least 475 localities in 29 states have passed Tobacco 21 policies.
Back in the spring, consumers and the Federal Drug Administration spurred retailer Walmart to raise its minimum tobacco purchasing age to 21 in all Walmart and Sam’s Club stores nationwide.
Around Minnesota, 40 cities and counties have raised the tobacco age to 21, including Ottertail, Pope, Beltrami, Isanti, Olmsted, Wilkin, Benton and Stevens counties.
At the Aug. 13 council meeting, Cook also asked council members if a request to the McLeod County Board to look into Tobacco 21 policies would be favorable. No other council members expressed interest in discussing Tobacco 21 or requesting county commissioners take up the issue.
“I understand that smoking is a problem,” Forcier said. “I think vaping is a bigger problem, but I think just wait until the state does it so it’s statewide.”
“I think we just let the state do it,” Christensen agreed.
Litchfield adopts new tobacco ordinance
While Hutchinson City Council members shot down discussion of a new tobacco ordinance, 20 miles north, Litchfield City Council approved the first reading of a Tobacco 21 ordinance Monday. The ordinance was drafted through a collaboration of Meeker, McLeod, Sibley Community Health Services, Litchfield School District and city staff. After four changes to the draft, the first reading of the ordinance was approved by a 5-2 vote.
The vote came after nine people — including convenience store managers, a public health educator, teacher and physician — spoke during the public hearing.
“This is a little over the city’s reach,” said Mitch Elke of Dassel, who owns The Litchfield Outpost. While he doesn’t like smoking himself, Elke said he thought such legislation was better left to the state or federal government.
Brett Nelson, a health educator with Meeker, McLeod, Sibley Community Health Services, said raising the tobacco age to 21 was an “opportunity to make a true, positive difference in the Litchfield community.”
A second reading and final passage is scheduled for the next meeting Sept. 3.