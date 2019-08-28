Residents of Hutchinson won't be raising chickens in city limits. The City Council voted 4-1 to deny an ordinance allowing chickens during its Tuesday meeting. Council Member Dave Sebesta cast the lone dissenting vote.
"I've had far more positive comments on chickens," Sebesta said. "In fact, there was a lady who approached me on Sunday after church and said she's been living here for 27 years and thought, since it's a farming community, she was going to have chickens. Well guess what? She's still waiting after 27 years to have chickens. I think the ordinance is good."
The vote ended the discussion that started back in April following a petition started by Michael Massmann to change the city code. Current city code only allows chickens within designated agricultural districts, but so far those districts don't exist in the city.
Council Member Steve Cook was torn on the issue of allowing chickens, but ultimately decided to vote against the ordinance.
"Again, I like the ordinance. We checked with other cities and they haven't seen, really, any issues," he said. "However, at the same time I've had 12 calls that were all against (allowing chickens). We are surrounded by farm country. There's a lot of opportunities for farm fresh eggs. ... So I guess I don't see the need to do it."
In previous discussions, Council Member Chad Czmowski had expressed support for the ordinance. On Tuesday, however, his mind had changed.
"I've also had a lot more negative feedback in the past couple weeks," he said.
Mayor Gary Forcier and Council Member Mary Christensen were firmly against raising chickens in city limits.
"Over the last couple weeks, I fielded about 20 calls about not having chickens in town," Forcier said. "I was fortunate to go out to Runnings again and the same thing happened. John (Smith) comes sprinting across the store and says, 'Gary, please don't have chickens in town.' I guess I would be one that says I don't want them in town."
"I concur with you on that," Christensen added. "I've had numerous phone calls, letters and people stopping to talk to me. Not one person has said, 'Please let me have chickens in town,' so I will deny this."