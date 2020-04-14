At its regular meeting Tuesday night, Hutchinson City Council extended an emergency declaration through May 30 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The original emergency declaration approved March 24 was not set to expire until April 24, but the council does not meet again until April 28.
“Rather than scheduling an additional special meeting or emergency meeting to consider extending that deadline, in light of what's been happening with the governor's further declarations of public health pandemic in the state, in the other direction that city officials have gotten with regard to the unknown status of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ordinance … is to extend the emergency declaration in the city of Hutchinson until May 30,” said City Attorney Marc Sebora.
By declaring an emergency, the city will have better flexibility in dealing with the pandemic as it evolves locally. It also gives the city, City Administrator Matt Jaunich, and the city’s emergency operations manager, Police Chief Tom Gifferson, the ability to make the following emergency-related decisions without going through the typical bidding process or receiving council approval:
- Entering into contracts
- Employing temporary workers
- Adjusting schedules of existing workers
- Renting equipment
- Buying supplies and materials
- Closing or regulating hours of operation of public buildings
- Adjusting the city budget
The emergency declaration also allows the city to access funding from McLeod County, state and federal sources to coordinate response efforts with these other layers of government.
“All this does is give us an extra tool in the tool box,” Jaunich said, "mainly when it comes to financing, and towards directing staff to reply to emergencies that may come up."