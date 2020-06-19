During a special meeting Thursday morning, Hutchinson City Council extended the local state of emergency for a third time. Council Member Dave Sebesta was unable to attend the meeting, otherwise the extension passed unanimously.
City Council first approved the state of emergency March 24. It approved the first extension April 14 and a second extension May 26. This latest extension is set to expire July 14, a day after Gov. Tim Walz’s current state of emergency declaration is set to expire.
By continuing the state of emergency, the city remains eligible for any federal or state emergency funds that might be available to help recoup expenses in fighting or preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the ability to access funding, the emergency declaration gives the city more flexibility to deal with the pandemic as it evolves locally. It also gives the city, City Administrator Matt Jaunich, and the city’s emergency operations manager, Police Chief Tom Gifferson, the ability to make the following emergency-related decisions without going through the typical bidding process or receiving council approval for entering into contracts, employing temporary workers, adjusting schedules of existing workers, renting equipment, buying supplies and materials, closing or regulating hours of operation of public buildings, and adjusting the city budget.