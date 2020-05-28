Hutchinson City Council unanimously extended the local state of emergency for a second time during its May 26 meeting.
City Council first approved the state of emergency March 24 and approved the first extension on April 14. This latest extension is set to expire June 13, the same time as Gov. Tim Walz’s state of emergency declaration.
“The main reason for the continuation of the state of emergency in the city is so the city can remain eligible for any federal or state emergency funds that might be available to help the city recoup and expenses it has in fighting the pandemic or preparing for the pandemic,” City Attorney Marc Sebora said.
Along with the ability to access funding from McLeod County, state and federal sources, the emergency declaration gives the city better flexibility in dealing with the pandemic as it evolves locally. It also gives the city, City Administrator Matt Jaunich, and the city’s emergency operations manager, Police Chief Tom Gifferson, the ability to make the following emergency-related decisions without going through the typical bidding process or receiving council approval:
- entering into contracts
- employing temporary workers
- adjusting schedules of existing workers
- renting equipment
- buying supplies and materials
- closing or regulating hours of operation of public buildings
- adjusting the city budget
“No one can foresee the future,” Sebora said, “but there is always a possibility that there might be an increase in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus in the city, and should that happen, the city needs the ability and flexibility to combat that increase of the virus in the city.”